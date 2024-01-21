Vehicle fire prompts lane restriction on southbound I-79 in Washington County

Part of southbound I-79 in Washington County has a lane restriction in place because of a vehicle fire.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says there is a single-lane restriction on southbound I-79 near mile marker 31. The left lane of the roadway is open, but the right lane and shoulder are closed.

Drivers are asked to drive slowly and cautiously through the area.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

