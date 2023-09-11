Vehicle fire in rural Dassel, Minnesota, found to be arson

Sep. 11—DASSEL

— A fire that destroyed a vehicle and damaged part of a garage early Monday in rural Dassel was arson, Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze said in a news release Monday.

According to a news release, a report of a vehicle on fire was made at 3:49 a.m. Monday in the driveway of a residence within the 72900 block of 240th Street in Dassel Township.

Meeker County deputies along with Dassel and Cokato firefighters responded to the scene.

Deputies quickly discovered the fire was the result of arson, according to the release, and the Minnesota Fire Marshal's Office was called to assist.

Detectives are also reviewing surveillance video in an effort to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Meeker County Sheriff's Office at

320-693-5400

.