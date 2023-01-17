Vehicle hit by gunfire in Central El Paso roadway shooting

A vehicle was hit by gunfire during a roadway shooting early Tuesday on a street next to Interstate 10 in Central El Paso, police said.

The shooting occurred about 2:15 a.m. when a vehicle was hit by gunshots in the 3500 block of Gateway West Boulevard near Copia Street near historic Concordia Cemetery, a police spokesman, said.

The shooting wasn't reported until about 2:50 a.m. when two men, both 19, showed up with minor injuries at the Westside Regional Command Center, 4801 Osborne Drive, police said.

Crime:Car smuggling 9 migrants forced off road, crashes in South-Central El Paso chase

An investigation continues after officers found undisclosed evidence in connection with the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information on the Gateway West shooting may call the police nonemergency number at 915-832-4400 or may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

Gun violence:Family's SUV hit by gunfire in second road-rage shooting in West El Paso

Police car lights

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Vehicle struck in Central El Paso roadway shooting on Gateway West