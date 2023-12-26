Vehicle hits crossing guard, children and an adult in National Park

NATIONAL PARK - A motorist remained in custody Tuesday after striking a school crossing guard and three pedestrians here.

The accident sent the guard, two children and a woman to a local hospital for evaluation on the morning of Dec. 21, police said.

The incident occurred around 8:40 a.m. in a crosswalk at Hessian and Grove avenues.

A West Deptford woman, 40-year-old Lanielle Phelps, was charged with driving while intoxicated amd four counts of assault by auto.

She also is accused of endangering the welfare of a child, according to police.

The charges against Phelps are only allegations. She has not been convicted in the case.

Phelps remained in custody Dec. 26 at Salem County Jail, according to online records.

