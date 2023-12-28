Vehicle hits High Street restaurant in Hamilton, two people injured

Dec. 27—Two people were injured Wednesday afternoon in Hamilton when a vehicle hit Jocko's restaurant on High Street.

It happened about 3:45 p.m. when dispatchers received a call of a vehicle into the building and a pedestrian hit, according to dispatchers. Two people were taken away by ambulance. Jocko's World Famous Chicken & Seafood is located at 725 High Street.

Officers who are a part of the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team remained at the scene investigating. The side of the building beside the drive-thru window sustained heavy damage.

A man who answered the phone at the restaurant about 5:40 p.m. said they were closed, but they might open the dining room on Thursday.