Vehicle flees from police, hits home and starts house fire, police says

The Sioux Falls Police Department is looking for two people who fled from a vehicle that hit a home and started a fire.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to the early morning house fire after police called them in around 4:30 a.m. Thursday to the 1000 block of Liberty Place.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers tried to stop a 2014 Dodge Dart traveling near the home going westbound on Dardanella Road. The vehicle took off at a high speed and police did not engage in a pursuit.

As the vehicle drove it failed to turn when the road ended and hit the mobile home at Liberty Place, Clemens said. Five people were inside.

When officers arrived the car was empty and began emitting smoke. Police notified the mobile home's residents to evacuate as they called fire units, Clemens said.

With the vehicle engulfed in flames, the fire began to spread to the home. Fire crews quickly extinguished the vehicle and searched the home for occupants as well as fire spread, according to a release from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

The home was damaged by the impact of the vehicle and subsequent fire. There were no injuries and the fire is under investigation, according to the release.

Occupants of the home and the vehicle had safely exited and no injuries were reported, Clemens said.

The home suffered $20,000 worth of damage and the car suffered $12,000 worth of damage, Clemens said.

Police are still searching for the driver and a passenger who fled the scene although Clemens said he wouldn't speculate on what types of charges, if any, they'd receive.

