Vehicle hits, hospitalizes Cincinnati Police officer in downtown area

A Cincinnati Police officer was transported to an area hospital after a vehicle hit them Tuesday.

Cincinnati Police investigators and medics were dispatched near the intersection of Main Street and East Fifth Street at around 9 p.m. on reports of an officer struck by a vehicle, WCPO reported.

The officer was on foot before being injured; however, the department did not disclose what the officer was doing prior to the incident, a spokesperson said.

The officer’s condition is currently unknown. The Cincinnati Police Department also has not released the identity of the law enforcement agent.

News Center 7 reached out to Cincinnati Police for more information.

Cincinnati Police led the investigation into the crash.

Police have not said if the driver will face any charges.