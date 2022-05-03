Vehicle involved in pursuit crashes on Gettysburg Avenue; police search for suspect possibly armed

Police are searching for a suspect who ran from a vehicle that crashed on Gettysburg Avenue after being involved in a pursuit Tuesday afternoon.

According to Dayton police, around 12:40 p.m. detectives were conducting a weapons violation investigation at a gas station on Little Richmond Road.

When a marked cruiser attempted to make a traffic stop on the suspect, the driver put the vehicle in reverse, hit the cruiser, and fled, police said.

Initial reports indicated the person who ran from the crash may have been armed with a weapon.

Dayton police crews then initiated a pursuit of the vehicle which lasted several minutes and included Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Trotwood police.

According to the police department, officers lost sight of the suspect vehicle on the connector between Liscum Ave. and Gettysburg Ave.

When searching for the suspect, crews found a vehicle had been struck by the suspect vehicle on the exit ramp from U.S. 35 West to Gettysburg Ave., according to police.

The driver of the struck vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Crews continued their search and found the suspect vehicle abandoned on South Gettysburg Avenue, the police department said.

Police also found that the vehicle was stolen.

The police department says there was a K9 track to try to locate the suspect, but it was unsuccessful.

The incident is still under investigation at this time.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story as we learn more.