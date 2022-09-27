Vehicle located in northern Maine could be connected to child's disappearance

Sep. 27—Police say an abandoned car found in northern Maine could be connected to the disappearance of a 6-year-old Florida boy.

News Center Maine, citing a news release issued by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, said the vehicle was found in Littleton near the Canadian border.

Items belonging to Jorge "Jo-Jo" Morales were found inside the vehicle, police said. Morales has been missing since Aug. 27 and allegedly was abducted by his father, Jorge Morales, 45, and his paternal grandmother, Lilliam Pena Morales, 68, according to the Center for Missing Children.

Investigators with the Miami-Dade Police Department believe the child may be in Maine or eastern Canada. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Center for Missing Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers, 305-471-8477.

Miami police have upgraded their Missing Child Alert to an AMBER alert, the Center for Missing Children said. The boy's mother and father have been involved in a custody battle, police said.