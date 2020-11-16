Vehicle Management Systems Market in North America to Reach $21.4B by 2030 - Trends, Outlook, and the COVID-19 Pandemic

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Vehicle Management System Market 2020-2030 by Component (Solutions, Services), Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Cars), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises, Hybrid), End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North American vehicle management market is expected to grow by 12.4% annually in the forecast period and reach $21.44 billion by 2030, owing to the rising need for smart management solutions among passenger cars and commercial vehicles.



This 125-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America vehicle management market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America vehicle management market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Vehicle Type, Deployment Mode, End User, and Country.



Based on Component, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.



Solutions

Operations Management (further segmented into Fleet Tracking and Geofencing and Routing and Scheduling)

Vehicle Maintenance and Diagnostics

Performance Management (further segmented into Driver Management and Fuel Management)

Fleet Analytics and Reporting

Other Solutions

Services

Professional Services (further segmented into Maintenance and Support, Implementation, and Consulting)

Managed Services

Based on Vehicle Type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.



Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Passenger Cars



By Vehicle Propulsion

Traditional Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

By Vehicle Connectivity

Non-connected Vehicles

Connected Vehicles

By Vehicle Autonomy

Conventional Vehicles

Autonomous Vehicles

Based on Deployment Mode, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Cloud-based Deployment

On-premises Deployment

Hybrid Deployment

Based on End-user, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Construction

Energy and Utility

Government

Retail Industry

Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

For each country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Component, Vehicle Type, and End User over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America vehicle management market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players

ALD Automotive

ARI Fleet Management Company

Astrata Group

AT&T Inc.

Azuga

Cisco Systems Inc.

CTRACK (Inseego Corp. Company)

Derive Systems, Inc.

Element Fleet Management Corp.

GPS Insight

IBM Corporation

LeasePlan

NexTraq, LLC

Omnitracs, LLC

Teletrac Navman U.S. Ltd.

Tomtom N.V.

Verizon Connect

Wheels, Inc.

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)



