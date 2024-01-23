Vehicle, other items stolen and other reports

Jan. 23—A vehicle was reported stolen, along with other items, at 4:38 p.m. Monday at 1310 Martin Road.

1 picked up on warrants

Deputies picked up Micah Hildon Ogren, 31, in Mower County on local warrants.

Scam reported

Deputies received a report at 1:56 p.m. Monday of a scam of a resident in Glenville.

1 arrested for tampering with vehicle

Police arrested Lah Soe, 18, for tampering with a motor vehicle after receiving a report of a suspicious person at 3:01 a.m. Monday near Morley Road and Fredrick Drive.

House broken into, guns taken

Police received a report at 5:43 a.m. Monday that a house was broken into at 815 Minnesota Ave. Two guns were reported stolen.

Packages reported stolen

Police received a report at 3:45 p.m. Monday of packages that were reported stolen on two occasions at 808 Water St.

Credit card reported stolen

Police received a report at 3:57 p.m. of a credit card that was taken and that had fraudulent charges on it.

1 cited for assault, criminal damage

Police cited Korra Mae Marr, 20, for fifth-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal damage at 10:54 p.m. Monday at 940 1/2 Jefferson Ave.