Vehicle owner approaches accused catalytic converter thief, then is shot, IL cops say

A 35-year-old man was inside his home when he heard a noise outside near his vehicle, authorities in Illinois said.

Someone was trying to steal his catalytic converter at about 4:40 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The vehicle owner approached the accused thief, police said, then he was shot in his right abdomen.

The shooter fled from the area, police said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

Reports of catalytic converter thefts have risen significantly from 2020 through 2022, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. There were 16,660 related insurance claims made in 2020, compared with 64,701 in 2022.

“This new data is just a snapshot of an underreported crime that affects communities across the nation,” NICB President and CEO David J. Glawe said in a May 2023 news release. “While a catalytic converter can be removed in just a few minutes, for vehicle owners, the cost is much more than the replacement parts. Victims must find alternate transportation, schedule necessary repairs, and may face loss of work as a result.”

The car part, which is used to neutralize harmful gases, contains valuable metals that can be sold to metal recyclers, according to the organization.

