Vehicle owners most susceptible to automotive theft overnight, crime records show

Residents were seemingly most susceptible to be victims of car thefts during the night.

Over the past week, the Beavercreek Police Department responded to more than 10 vehicle thefts in the city, many of them happening overnight.

Most of the vehicles were eventually recovered in the city of Dayton.

Officers were actively investigating and searching for the suspects responsible for stealing the vehicles.

As a result of the continuing grand theft auto crimes in not only Beavercreek, but also throughout Miami Valley, officials urged residents to keep their vehicle doors locked. Residents were also heeded from leaving valuables, including keys, inside their cars.