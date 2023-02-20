Vehicle parade being organized to raise awareness for Hamilton woman still missing

Feb. 20—Kara Hyde disappeared from Hamilton 14 months ago, and her mother wants to make sure she is not forgotten.

Hyde was 23 when she went missing and she was last seen on Grand Boulevard in Hamilton on Dec. 5, 2021. Despite a reward and pleas for information from the police and her mother Lisa, her whereabouts remain unknown.

Lisa Hyde has conducted awareness events and fundraisers in past months to help in the search for Kara. Police and private searches have been held in locations where tips indicate Kara may have been seen, but nothing has turned up.

Next month, a vehicle parade will go through Hamilton, ending at the Hamilton Police Station on Front Street, according to Lisa Hyde.

"This parade represents how much Kara is missed, and to spread awareness that she is still missing. It's a tribute to Kara, and a plea for help. It's a celebration of her life, and existence," she said. "It's a call for justice ending at the police station. This parade is about a lot of things, but mainly to never let Kara be forgotten."

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. March 4 at Crawford Woods on Hancock Avenue. Participants are invited to decorate their cars and display decals and photos of Kara.

"We want to make the this parade as big as we can. It will go a long way toward keeping her story out there," Lisa Hyde said. Anyone interested in participating may contact Lisa Hyde via Facebook.

Hyde went missing after leaving her home in the 2200 block of Grand at about 2 p.m. that day, according to the Hamilton police report. She was reported missing by her mother on Dec. 18, 2021, police said.

The family, searching on their own shortly after she went missing, found a bag of her clothes in Crawford Woods, but no other sign of Kara.

"We continue to receive information and the investigation is active and ongoing," according to Hamilton Police lead investigator Det. Bryn Wynn. "We appreciate the family and supporters who continue to keep Kara's case in the spotlight."

Investigators have interviewed dozens of people, followed up on countless leads, and partnered with other local and federal agencies to help locate Kara, according to the HPD. The investigation has also led to the search of more than 300 acres in more than a half dozen locations with help from outside organizations and volunteers.

Wynn said there are people out there who have information that could explain Kara's disappearance. A reward for information has increased this year to $4,000, according to the family.

In previous interviews, Lisa Hyde said she believes her daughter, who struggled with drug addiction, may have placed herself in danger.

Kara is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with dirty blond hair, according to her mother.

If you have any information about Kara Hyde's whereabouts, should call Detective Wynn at (513) 868-5811, ext. 1272, or 785-1300.