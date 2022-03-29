Vehicle pursuit Friday in Watertown ends with police on lookout for suspect

Mar. 29—WATERTOWN — A vehicle pursuit ending in the city of Watertown Friday night has left the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on the lookout for a potential suspect.

Public Information Officer Benjamin K. Timmerman said the sheriff's office received a complaint outside the city. Officers tried to stop the vehicle within the city, but the vehicle took off after initially stopping, the sheriff's office said. The pursuit was called off when officers received information about the identity of the driver.

Mr. Timmerman said the vehicle had a flat tire after attempting to evade the police.

"The operator drove up onto the curb, I believe, and that's how it ended up with the flat tire," Mr. Timmerman said.

The vehicle was found abandoned near Salina and South Pleasant streets in the city.

Mr. Timmerman said that it is "just a matter of time" before the suspect is apprehended.

Mr. Timmerman said there is no threat to the public. The search was ongoing as of Tuesday afternoon.