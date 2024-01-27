Vehicle pursuit leads to crash on Rives Road in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR)– A man was charged with a felony eluding after a high-speed vehicle pursuit in Martinsville on Friday, Jan. 26.

According to Lt. Clark with the Martinsville Police Department, officers received a report of shots fired in the uptown area of the city. As officers responded, they noticed a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction on a one-way street.

As officers went to initiate a traffic stop, the driver did not comply and allegedly sped up, beginning a vehicle pursuit. Lt. Clark says the pursuit continued throughout the city limits of Martinsville until the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed on Rives Road.

Henry County Sheriff investigating alleged evidence of narcotics distribution on Berry Hill Ct

Following the chase, the driver of the vehicle was charged with felony allude and driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

Police say they are still investigating whether there is a connection between the report of the shots fired and the suspect involved in the pursuit.

This incident remains under investigation. WFXR News will update this story as further information is released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.