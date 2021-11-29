Vehicle recovered, person of interest named in Melbourne fatal hit-and-run weekend crash

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Melbourne police have recovered the vehicle suspected of striking and killing Nate "Puppy" Real, a manager at The Mansion, in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning on U.S. 1 in downtown Melbourne.

"There is also a person of interest in the case," police announced this morning via email.

"The investigation is ongoing. We will update you if and when any other releasable information is obtained," the email said.

Nate Real stands on the outdoor terrace at sunset at The Mansion, where he worked as a manager.

Real, a 28-year-old Melbourne resident, was fatally struck by an unidentified driver about 2 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 1 between New Haven and Strawbridge avenues, police reported.

The driver fled the scene. Detectives believed the suspect was driving a red 2007 to 2013 model-year GMC Sierra with front-end damages, or a similar truck.

Melbourne Police Officer Shaun Hill did not have additional information available on the case this morning.

Police ask anyone with information on the case to call traffic homicide investigators at 321-616-6118.

Nate Real smiles during a sunny day on the outdoor terrace at The Mansion.

