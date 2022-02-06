Can a vehicle be registered without a title or bill of sale? | Ask the DMV

Q: Is there anyway someone could register a truck without a title or a bill of sale? My son's grandfather bought an old truck at an estate sale for $700 but did not get a bill of sale or the title. Is he out of luck?

— Kimberly B.

A: On the DMV website (dmv.ri.gov), we have a Registration Checklist that lists all the documents that are required in order to register a vehicle. A bill of sale, or a gift letter, from the seller is always required. The letter is required to verify the transfer of ownership from the seller to the buyer and to determine the amount of RI sales tax to be charged to the buyer.

If the vehicle year is 2000 or older, the previous registration is required.

If the vehicle is 2001 and newer, then the title is required and it needs to be signed by both the seller — whose name is listed on the front of the title — and the buyer.

If it is an out-of-state title and the vehicle is 2001 or newer, then a VIN Inspection is required. A list of VIN inspectors can be found on our website to locate the one that is most convenient to you.

Rhode Island insurance is also required prior to registering the vehicle.

The TR-1 form and a sales use tax form or sales tax exemption form will be required. These forms can be printed from our website or they can be obtained at any DMV Branch.

Reservations are required for all in-person transactions, and those instruction can be found on the front page of our website.

Chuck Hollis

Chuck Hollis is assistant administrator of the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles. Please email your questions to cars@providencejournal.com with “Ask the DMV” in the subject field.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Ask the RI DMV: How to register a truck without a title, bill of sale?