Vehicle registration now available on Louisiana digital license

BATON ROUGE (WGNO) — If you get pulled over behind the wheel, you’ll need your driver’s license, proof of insurance and your vehicle registration. Now you can handle two of those requests with one source.

The Louisiana Office of of Motor Vehicles says that your vehicle registration can now be added to your digital driver’s license. The OMV says more than a million registered vehicles are eligible.

But in the initial launch, only valid vehicle registrations that match the driver’s license number, as well as the first and last name on that license, will be eligible to be connected in the app.

The LA Wallet app is accepted by law enforcement in Louisiana as well as government and retail businesses across the state.

“This is an exciting time for the citizens of Louisiana as OMV and LA Wallet continue to be pioneers in the mobile driver’s license arena,” says Staci Forbes, OMV Deputy Commissioner, in a written statement announcing the new option. “We are pleased to release this new, widely requested feature.”

