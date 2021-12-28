A vehicle repair shop near Hedgesville, W.Va. was destroyed in Monday fire

HEDGESVILLE, W.Va. — An automobile repair shop along Back Creek Valley Road was destroyed in a fire Monday, according to a fire official.

The blaze in the 11000 block of Back Creek Valley Road south of Hedgesville was reported about 5:30 p.m., said Mike Nichols, chief of the Hedgesville Volunteer Fire Co.

Nichols said that when he arrived, fire was spreading through a wall at one corner of the building. One vehicle and a number of tools were inside, Nichols said.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor injury.

Nichols said he believes the fire was accidental, although a fire marshal will investigate to determine an exact cause.

It was unclear whether the shop was a business, and Nichols did not know the owner's name.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Hedgesville area vehicle repair shop destroyed in fire Monday