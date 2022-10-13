Vehicle reported to Beavercreek police as stolen turns up in Jefferson Twp.; 2 arrests made

A vehicle reported stolen Wednesday that turned up at a Jefferson Twp. address led to the arrests of the suspected thief, who had to be tracked down after he ran, and another person wanted on a probation violation, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were dispatched to an address in the 1100 block of Infirmary Road about 12:32 p.m. to check a vehicle that had just arrived at the address that had been reported to Beavercreek police as being stolen.

When deputies said they tried to contact a person who was seated in the vehicle, that person ran. Deputies used a K-9 unit and a drone to locate and apprehend the suspect, the sheriff’s office said in a statement released to media.

That person has been booked into the county jail on several charges, the sheriff’s office said.

That other person arrested on a probation warrant was on the Infirmary Road property as the stolen vehicle investigation was occurring.

The vehicle was released to the owner at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office, which indicated the investigation into the matter is continuing.



