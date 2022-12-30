Vehicle reported on fire and other reports

Dec. 30—Dispatchers received a report at 1:07 p.m. Thursday of an SUV that was on fire in the parking lot next to 210 E. Front St.

Lock reported damaged

Police received a report at 11:58 a.m. Thursday of damage that was done to a lock at 713 Spark Ave.

Items stolen from vehicle

Items were reported stolen from a vehicle that had been towed to an Albert Lea dealership the week prior.

1 arrested for harassment restraining order violation

Police arrested Juan Pedro Bueno Gamboa, 53, on a harassment restraining order violation at 4:06 p.m. Thursday at 2401 Clayton Ave.

Theft reported

Police received a report at 6:21 p.m. Thursday of a theft in progress at 1201 E. Main St.

2 cited for disorderly conduct

Police cited Jasmine Murphy, 34, and Irene Monique Valenzuela, 30, for disorderly conduct at 7:47 p.m. Thursday at 119 S. Newton Ave.