Vehicle reported missing and other reports

Feb. 23—A vehicle was reported missing at 9:56 a.m. Thursday at 2527 Bridge Ave.

Trailer reported damaged

Deputies received a report at 8:06 a.m. Thursday of a trailer that had been damaged after loaning it out at 10387 640th Ave. in Emmons.

Theft reported

Deputies received a report at 9:44 a.m. Thursday of an intoxilyzer that had been taken from a residence at 70885 Freeborn County Road 46.

Juvenile cited for vape device

Deputies cited a juvenile for a vape device on school grounds at 1:07 p.m. Thursday at Alden-Conger School, 215 N. Broadway in Alden.

Theft by fraud reported

Deputies received a report at 2:20 p.m. Thursday of theft by fraud at 202 First St. NE in Clarks Grove.

4 juveniles cited for underage drinking

Police cited four juveniles for minor consumption at 1:50 a.m. Thursday at 2301 E. Main St.

Window damaged

Police received a report at 8:11 a.m. of a window that was damaged by a rock at 1126 S. Broadway.

1 cited for e-cigarette

Police cited one student for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 9:56 a.m. Thursday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Fraudulent check reported

A fraudulent check was reported at 10:06 a.m. Thursday at 143 W. Clark St.

Child struck by vehicle

Police responded to a crash at 3:51 p.m. in which a car struck a child at the intersection of South Broadway and Front Street. The child was not taken to the hospital.

Assault reported

Police received a report at 6:50 p.m. Thursday of a person who was reportedly jumped by some males at 702 Maplehill Drive. The suspects reportedly left toward Sibley Elementary School.

Vehicle rummaged through

Police received a report at 9:09 p.m. Thursday of a vehicle that was rummaged through at 1902 Bellview Lane.