Vehicle reported stolen in 2008 recovered from Fayette County river Tuesday

Pennsylvania State Police say a vehicle reported stolen in 2008 was just found in a river in Fayette County.

In a release, PSP says on Christmas Eve two fishermen near the Point Marion boat launch on the Monongahela River noticed the outline of a car in the water on their fishfinder.

The white four-door sedan was recovered from the river Tuesday evening by the Murrysville Medic One Dive Team.

Investigators located the vehicle’s identification number and determined it was reported stolen to state police in Uniontown in 2008.

PSP says no signs of foul play were found, but the case remains under investigation.

