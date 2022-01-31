Vehicle reported stolen and other reports

Jan. 31—A 2013 black Equinox was reported stolen at 8:57 p.m. Saturday at 1550 Blake Ave.

Thefts reported

The Sheriff's Office received a report at 6:14 p.m. Friday of a Playstation that was reportedly paid for on Facebook and the gaming device was never sent.

2 juveniles arrested for e-cigarettes

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 10:28 a.m. Friday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 12:19 p.m. Friday at Southwest Middle School, 1601 W. Front St.

Sexual assault reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office received a report of a sexual assault on a juvenile at 1:22 p.m. Friday.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Theresa Mae Book, 36, on a felony Iowa warrant after a traffic stop at 2:03 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Skylark Lane and U.S. Highway 69.

Handgun reported stolen

A handgun was reported stolen from a vehicle at 4:43 p.m. Friday at 800 Harding Ave. The theft occurred sometime between December and Friday.

Vehicle window damaged

Police received a report at 2:25 p.m. Saturday of a person in a vehicle that smashed out a window on another vehicle at 800 S. Fourth Ave.

Tire slashed

A rear tire was reported slashed on a vehicle at 9:31 p.m. Saturday at 1210 E. Main St.

1 arrested for possession, driving after revocation

Police arrested Myo Law Ly, 26, for fifth-degree possession, driving after revocation and no proof of insurance after a traffic stop at 6:59 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Columbus Avenue and East Main Street.