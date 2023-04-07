Vehicle reported stolen and other reports

Apr. 7—A vehicle was reported stolen at 4:13 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 65 and 110th Street in Glenville. The vehicle had stalled and was on the side of the road and had since gone missing.

Field damaged by ATV

Deputies received a report at 8:48 a.m. Thursday of a field that had been damaged by an ATV at 24626 770th Ave. in Albert Lea.

Generator stolen

A generator valued at $1,000 was reported stolen at 11:47 a.m. Thursday at 814 S. Highway 69.

Woman arrested for domestic assault

Deputies arrested Elizabeth Lee Johnson, 27, for misdemeanor domestic assault at 1:28 a.m. Friday at 111 Fifth St. SE in Geneva.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Tiffany Kay Ryerson, 41, on a local warrant after a traffic stop at 1:27 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Minnesota Highway 13 and 733rd Avenue.

Tire reported slashed

Police received a report at 10:23 p.m. Wednesday of a tire that was slashed on a vehicle at 509 Triangle Drive.

