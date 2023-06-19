Vehicle reported stolen, recovered and other reports

Jun. 19—Police received a report of a stolen 2004 white Ford Ranger at 8:14 a.m. Friday at 507 E. Sixth St. It was stolen sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. The vehicle was recovered at the intersection of St. John Avenue and East Fifth Street.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Higenio Concepcion Madrigal, 57, on a local warrant at 9:32 a.m. Friday near Lake Avenue and East William Street.

Propane tanks stolen

Two propane tanks were reported stolen at 10:14 a.m. Friday at 1501 Betha Larson Lane. The theft occurred sometime between 2 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

Vehicles reported keyed

A truck was reported keyed at 12:20 p.m. Friday at 147 N. Broadway. The incident reportedly occurred the Sunday prior.

Police received a report at 6:32 p.m. Friday of a vehicle that was keyed at 800 S. Fourth Ave.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 2:56 p.m. Friday of theft by fraud on East 18th Street in Albert Lea.

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Jayden L. Sheldon, 32, for second-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 11:09 p.m. Friday near Euclid Avenue and West Main Street.

Damage reported

A message board was reported damaged at 7:41 a.m. Saturday at 100 W. Hawthorne St.

Property was reported damaged at 3:46 p.m. Sunday at 2316 Hendrickson Road.

Storage unit broken into

A lock was reported tampered with on a storage unit at 12:33 p.m. Saturday at 310 W. Seventh St. Items were rummaged through inside the unit. A set of binoculars were reported missing and it was suspected some other items were stolen as well.

1 arrested for DWI refusal

Police arrested Bram Owen Olson, 41, for third-degree driving while intoxicated refusal and carrying under the influence-refusal after a traffic stop at 3:42 p.m. Saturday at East Main Street and East William Street.

Vehicle rummaged through

A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 3:53 p.m. Saturday at 316 E. Fifth St. The incident reportedly occurred Thursday night. A gold chain and cash were taken from the vehicle.

Packages reported stolen

Packages were reported stolen at 3:59 p.m. Saturday at 800 S. Fourth Ave.