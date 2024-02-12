Vehicle restrictions set on I-80, I-380, I-84, other highways during winter storm

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission have announced plans for vehicle restrictions on Pennsylvania highways ahead of expected snow Monday night into Tuesday.

As of 12:30 p.m. Monday, the following restrictions in the Poconos and surrounding areas were set to start at 3 a.m. Tuesday:

Tier 2 restrictions

Interstate 78, entire length

U.S. 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey border

Route 33, entire length

Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension (I-476) from I-78 to I-80

The following types of vehicles are not permitted on roadways under Tier 2 restrictions: tractors without trailers; tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers; tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers; tractors towing loaded tandem trailers without chains or alternate traction devices; enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a commercial motor vehicle; passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers; recreational vehicles/motorhomes; school buses, commercial buses and motor coaches, regardless of the availability of trains or ATDs; and motorcycles.

Tier 4 restrictions

I-80 from milepost 173 (Lamar) to the New Jersey border

I-81 from I-78 to the New York border

I-84, entire length

I-380, entire length

Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension (I-476) from I-80 to Clarks Summit (Exit 130)

No commercial vehicles are permitted on roads under Tier 4 restrictions. School buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are also not permitted.

