Vehicle restrictions set on I-80, I-380, I-84, other highways during winter storm
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission have announced plans for vehicle restrictions on Pennsylvania highways ahead of expected snow Monday night into Tuesday.
As of 12:30 p.m. Monday, the following restrictions in the Poconos and surrounding areas were set to start at 3 a.m. Tuesday:
Tier 2 restrictions
Interstate 78, entire length
U.S. 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey border
Route 33, entire length
Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension (I-476) from I-78 to I-80
The following types of vehicles are not permitted on roadways under Tier 2 restrictions: tractors without trailers; tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers; tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers; tractors towing loaded tandem trailers without chains or alternate traction devices; enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a commercial motor vehicle; passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers; recreational vehicles/motorhomes; school buses, commercial buses and motor coaches, regardless of the availability of trains or ATDs; and motorcycles.
Related: NWS issues winter storm warning, forecasts up to 18 inches for Mount Pocono
Tier 4 restrictions
I-80 from milepost 173 (Lamar) to the New Jersey border
I-81 from I-78 to the New York border
I-84, entire length
I-380, entire length
Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension (I-476) from I-80 to Clarks Summit (Exit 130)
No commercial vehicles are permitted on roads under Tier 4 restrictions. School buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are also not permitted.
This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Pocono traffic: Vehicle restrictions set ahead of winter storm