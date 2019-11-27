Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Size Worth USD 29 Bn by 2026

The global vehicle roadside assistance market size is poised to reach USD 29 billion by 2026, with CAGR of 3.8 %, Study by Acumen Research and Consulting

Vehicle roadside assistance is an additional service which is covered in auto insurance policy when a person opts for car insurance. Roadside assistance coverage helps the driver in critical situations such as when the vehicle breaks down on highways and remote locations. In this the vehicle insurance company and the roadside assistance service provider's partner with each other in order to provide the service. In this the closest and reliable service provider is sent on the location for assistance. In the roadside assistance policy various services are covered such as fuel delivery, car towing, battery service, flat tire service.

With the flourishing automotive sector across the globe, rising passenger vehicle sale in developing countries, along with consumers approach towards vehicle safety and assistance during critical situations is resulting in increasing adoption of vehicle roadside assistance. Increase in number of car failure incidences across the globe is a major factor providing a growth prospective to the global vehicle roadside assistance market. In addition, developing automotive industry standards and stringent government regulation related to insurance policy are factors expected to support the growth.

Moreover, rising awareness among consumers, coupled with service providers providing advanced services such as real time location, flat rate pricing, transparency are among other factors that are expected to positively impact the global market growth. Furthermore, rising number of road accidents in developed and developing countries, along with demand for on-site repair and medical assistance is another factor support the growth of global market. According to Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile, in 2018 ADAC Service GmbH responded to 3,926,533 on and off cases of road assistance from motorists with car trouble in Europe and Middle East & Africa.

However, high cost associated to service which is further increasing the cost of insurance policy which is resulting in low adoption of these services this is a major factor expected to pose a threat to the global market. Terms and conditions related to vehicle assistance differ from company to company, coupled with lack of transparency in these services ultimately paying higher than the mentioned cost is further resulting in lowering the adoption. In addition, availability of standalone garages and service providers on highways and distant places are acting as a substitute to the insurance service which is expected to hinder the growth of target market.

Increasing adoption of technologically advanced products in order to provide better service such as remote assistance and real time locator, coupled with various discounts offerings during the peak working hours in order to attract customers is expected create new opportunities in terms of revenue further supporting the growth.