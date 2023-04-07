Vehicle rolls onto its roof in Squirrel Hill, 1 person injured

One person was taken to a hospital after a car rolled onto its roof in Squirrel Hill.

One person was taken to a hospital after a car rolled onto its roof in Squirrel Hill.

Allegheny County dispatchers say firefighters, police officers and medics were called to the 6300 block of Forward Avenue at around 3:25 p.m.

It is unclear right now what caused the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

11 EXCLUSIVE: Former embattled Boise chief appears in line to become next Pittsburgh police chief Pittsburgh Fish Fry List 2023 Penn Hills mother arrested on DUI charges twice in 2 days, once with her child in car VIDEO: Stowe Township man accused of leading police on chase, crashing car before jumping off building DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts