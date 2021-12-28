Vehicle set ablaze on Martin Luther King Dr.

Dec. 28—Huntsville police responded to vehicle fire around 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Drive.

The initial call came through the fire department that a maroon Chevy Impala was on fire at the intersection of Thomason and Martin Luther King Drive.

The police spoke to the owner of the vehicle at the scene, who said he knew who set his vehicle on fire. The victim and several witnesses said they saw a woman near his car about the time the fire started and watched her set the vehicle ablaze.

The suspect was located that night and she admitted she was near the vehicle, however, she denied setting it on fire. Instead, she claimed she was urinating behind the vehicle because she is homeless. Barnes confirmed the suspect is well known to the department, as has been dealt with several times and is a known drug user, however, the investigation is ongoing.

"We will take the statements from these witnesses, look for video, analyze it and we'll probably end up getting a warrant on the suspect in the near future," said HPD Lt. Jim Barnes.