Vehicle shot in a road rage incident on Legacy Parkway

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) — A road rage incident involving a gun temporarily closed down part of Legacy Parkway on Saturday.

Troopers from the Utah Highway Patrol responded to a road rage incident on Legacy Parkway southbound near Bountiful around 6:15 p.m. where one of the two vehicles was shot.

No one was injured in the incident, according to officials. It is unclear at this time what led to the gunshot.

The southbound lanes are expected to open shortly as troopers finish collecting evidence at the scene.

In a recent report, Utah Department of Transportation and Department of Public Safety officials expressed their concern with the trend of road rage incidents throughout the state. Last year, 23 people were killed due to “aggressive” incidents, including reckless driving and road rage.

Officials provided several tips to help reduce road rage incidents, including advice on how to keep your cool if you feel wronged. They emphasized the importance of remaining “calm, focused and alert” while behind the wheel in order to protect lives.

This is a developing story. Check back on this post for updates as they become available.

