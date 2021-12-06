Vehicle slams into historic Civil War cannon in Girard. Driver charged; repairs to occur soon

For the second time in three years, a Civil War-era cannon in downtown Girard was struck by a vehicle.

On Sunday, around 4 p.m., a driver struck the Union Army cannon that sits atop a median beside the borough's Civil War monument, located in the first block of Main Street.

The same cannon was struck by a vehicle in 2018 after a high-speed police chase.

First crash: Civil War cannon damaged after police chase

Peter Burton, Girard Borough councilman and mayor-elect, said the gun of the cannon appeared to be in "fine condition" after Sunday's crash, but the base had "crumbled."

"It was in pretty bad shape," Burton said. "It looks like the person hit it at a pretty good rate of speed."

Driver charged

The driver in Sunday's crash, identified as Brian Harbaugh, 42, of Girard, faces a number of charges including DUI and disregarding a traffic lane.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Harbaugh told police he had been drinking at multiple bars before driving his Hyundai Sonata through Girard, and that he was texting while driving near the Civil War monument. A witness also told police that Harbaugh made no attempt to brake or swerve around the landmark.

Harbaugh was given a breath test. His blood-alcohol content was 0.271%, according to the affidavit. The legal limit for driving in Pennsylvania is 0.08%.

Harbaugh was charged with criminal mischief/tampering with public property as a third-degree felony; DUI and DUI with BAC of 0.16% or more, both misdemeanors; and the summary offenses of driving while driver privileges were suspended or revoked, reckless driving and disregarding traffic lanes.

Harbaugh was uninjured and declined medical attention, according to the affidavit. Millcreek District Judge Laurie Mikielski arraigned Harbaugh on Monday and ordered him held at the Erie County Prison on $25,000 bond, according to court records. Harbaugh had not posted bail on Monday afternoon.

What's next?

Burton said Ericson Memorial Studios, which rebuilt the base of the cannon after it was destroyed in 2018, will again do repairs.

Burton said the entire cannon will be removed from the site for the winter and return in the spring.

"Luckily, the driver didn't hit anything else or hurt anyone else," he said.

In June 2018, the gun of the cannon was knocked from its base when three Cleveland men fleeing police crashed their vehicle into it. The three men were charged with stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from a Millcreek Township Verizon Wireless store.

Trio charged: Trio involved in police chase face trial

The Union cannon, which is joined by a Confederate cannon at the monument, were both manufactured during the Civil War.

The Confederate cannon stands at the west end of the grassy median where the monument to Civil War dead was dedicated in November 1865, just months after the war ended. The monument was paid for by showman Dan Rice, who wintered his circus in Girard, and is believed to be the nation's first monument honoring those who served and died in the war.

The Union cannon stood at the east end of the median.

The big guns have flanked the monument for decades, though no one is sure exactly when they were placed there, said Girard Borough Councilwoman Jeanne Miller in an earlier interview with the Erie Times-News.

"They've been there so long," Burton said. "I'd hate to relocate them. The Civil War monument is right in the center, so at this point, the cannons kind of protect it."

