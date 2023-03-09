Vehicle sought in connection with shooting on Worcester highway

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a car that allegedly shot up another passing vehicle on a Massachusetts highway Wednesday night.

State Police say they responded to the area of Route 290 westbound in the area of Exit 16/Route 146 in Worcester between 8:10 p.m. and 8:20 p.m. for a report of a blue Toyota Rav4 that was riddled with bullets following a shooting.

The suspect vehicle is described as a possibly black Cadillac sedan, according to authorities.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Anyone who may have been in the area and saw what happened is asked to contact police.

No further information was made available.

PUBLIC’S HELP SOUGHT IN ATTEMPTING TO IDENTIFY VEHICLE WANTED IN CONNECTION TO A SHOOTING ON ROUTE 290 IN WORCESTERhttps://t.co/EginXSamIa — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 9, 2023

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW