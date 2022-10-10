Vehicle stolen from SLO car repair shop involved in crash, police say

After burglarizing a car sales and repair business, a man crashed the stolen vehicle blocks away in downtown San Luis Obispo, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Officers responded to a burglary alarm going off at 11:20 p.m. Sunday at a business in the 600 block of Marsh Street in downtown San Luis Obispo, according to a police news release

That’s the location of British Sports Cars, a business that specializes in the service, repair and restoration of British-made automobiles, although the exact site of the burglary was not disclosed in the release.

“Upon arrival, officers found the front window of the business had been broken out and discovered a vehicle had been stolen and driven out through the roll-up garage door,” police said in the release.

Just a few hours later, at 1:48 a.m. Monday, a solo-vehicle crash was reported at California and Marsh streets, according to the release.

A vehicle reported stolen from a San Luis Obispo car dealership was involved in a solo-vehicle crash on Oct. 10, 2022 just blocks away from the site of the alleged theft.

Responding officers recognized the car involved in the crash as the same car reported stolen from the repair shop, police said.

Officers searched the area and found Jeffrey Thomas Lincoln, 34, hiding in the front yard of a residence in the 1100 block of California Street, the release said.

Lincoln, a resident of Portland, Oregon, was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary, felony vehicle theft, felony possession of a stolen vehicle and felony vandalism, according to the release.

He was being held Monday at San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail, according to jail records.