PARKERSBURG, WV − A Florida woman in a vehicle stolen from Muskingum County led West Virginia law enforcement on a high speed chase before crashing in a fiery wreck this week.

A Jeep SUV was reported stolen from the Pump and Pantry on West Pike at 6:52 am on Wednesday, said Captain Jeff LeCocq of the Muskingum County Sheriff's Office. Later that day officers attempted to stop the vechile on I-77 near Parkersburg for speeding, doing 84 mph in an 70 mph zone. Instead of stopping, the driver, Skye Grissinger of Englewood, Florida, fled, reaching speeds of 110 mph.

Grissinger continued southbound, weaving in and out of traffic, according to a criminal complaint filed in Wood County Court. After driving for eight miles, Grissinger did a u-turn through the median, almost striking a semi-truck, before continuing northbound at speeds exceeding 100 mph. A few miles later, officers noticed flames coming from the hood of the Jeep, the complaint said. Grissinger crashed while swerving around slower moving vehicles, hitting the center median near mile marker 172 near Parkersburg. The vehicle was then consumed by fire.

Law enforcement took Grissinger into custody. According to a story in the Parkersburg News and Sentinel, Grissinger was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. According to the complaint, the vehicle was stolen from Zanesville.

Grissinger is charged with fleeing and possession of a stolen vehicle. Charges have not yet been filed in Muskingum County, LeCocq said.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Vehicle stolen from Zanesville involved in high speed chase