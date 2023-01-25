Vehicle stop near Sacramento mall leads to marijuana, cocaine and a loaded ghost gun

A vehicle stop Tuesday near Arden Fair mall in Sacramento led gang enforcement officers to find 14 pounds of marijuana, nearly 3 pounds of cocaine and a loaded ghost gun, police said.

One person was arrested as a result of the traffic stop, and the officers will continue to conduct a long-term investigation on that person, the Sacramento Police Department announced Wednesday in Facebook post. The Police Department did not release the name of the person arrested.

Members of the department’s North Gang Enforcement Team conducted an enforcement stop on a vehicle leaving the area of Arden Fair for “multiple vehicle code violations,” police said. The department did not indicate what those vehicle violations were.

Police said the officers observed “evidence of criminal activity” and conducted a search of the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, the officers found the loaded privately manufactured handgun, also known as a ghost gun.

The officers also found in the vehicle 14 pounds of marijuana, 2.76 pounds of cocaine, more than 1 pound of psilocybin mushrooms, 5,725 “narcotic pills” and evidence the drugs were intended to be sold, according to the Police Department. It was unclear what narcotic the pills contained.

“As a department, we remain committed to reducing violent crime through multiple strategies,” police officials wrote in the Facebook post, “including proactive enforcement to stop violent crime before it can occur.”