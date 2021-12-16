Vehicle stop in San Angelo leads to more than $750,000 in narcotics, two arrests

Two 19-year-olds have been arrested in San Angelo after over $750,000 worth of narcotics were found in a traffic stop, police said.

SAN ANGELO — Two 19-year-old men were arrested after a traffic stop in San Angelo led to the discovery of several narcotics, including 12 pounds of pills, according to a Wednesday police news release.

On Dec. 4, 2021, police stopped a vehicle in the 2900 block of North Bryant Boulevard for a traffic violation. During the investigation, detectives found approximately 12 pounds of suspected oxycodone pills, which have a street value of over $750,000, according to the release.

Investigators also found about 66 grams of THC products, 51 grams of marijuana, two grams of cocaine and $952 of U.S. currency, the release stated.

Police arrested the vehicle's occupants, Ezequiel Azmitia-Jimenez and Matthew Juan, both 19 years old.

Azmitia-Jimenez was arrested on suspicion of possession of oxycodone, THC and marijuana. He remained in Tom Green County Detention Center in lieu of a $301,000 bond as of Wednesday, according to online jail records.

Juan was arrested on suspicion of possession of oxycodone, THC, cocaine and marihuana. He was released from Tom Green County Detention Center on a $96,000 bond on Dec. 7, according to online jail records.

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Crime and Courts in West Texas. Send her a news tip at aedgin@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Traffic stop in San Angelo leads to more than $750,000 in drugs