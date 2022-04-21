Vehicle stop turns into foot pursuit, arrest for illegal narcotics

FILE PHOTO

A vehicle stop on Wednesday by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office turned into a foot pursuit that ended with the office's K-9 taking down the suspect and an arrest being made.

Members of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) conducted a warrant service as a result of a vehicle stop. The driver of the vehicle, Treyveon McClure, 23, while being taken into custody, resisted arrest and began to flee on foot from officers, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

A Henderson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 was deployed and McClure was taken into custody without further incident. During the foot pursuit officers observed McClure discarding suspected illegal narcotics from his clothing, the release says.

Officers were able to recover the narcotics and McClure was charged with the following:

► Two counts of felony trafficking in opium or heroin (Level III)

► Felony maintain place controlled substance

► Resisting a public officer

► Unauthorized use of motor vehicle

McClure is confined in the Henderson County Detention Center under a $2.1 million secured bond.

