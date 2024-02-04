Vehicle strikes pedestrian who just exited bus and flees the scene in Kansas City

A pedestrian was injured after a hit-and-run crash Saturday night in Kansas City.

Officers responded to the crash around 9:57 p.m. in the area of East 18th Street and Hardesty Avenue, according to Sgt. Phillip DiMartino, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

A pedestrian got off a KCATA bus and tried to cross Hardesty, when they were hit by a dark-colored SUV or van. After hitting the pedestrian, the vehicle continued south on Hardesty and then west on 23rd Street without stopping.

The pedestrian has life-threatening injuries.