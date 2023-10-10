Vehicle struck by gunfire on West 5th Street in Lumberton

Oct. 10—LUMBERTON — Lumberton Police on Monday morning responded to a shooting into an occupied vehicle on West 5th Street.

Neither of the female occupants was struck by the gunfire but the victims did receive minor injuries as a result of the broken glass, authorities said.

Around 11:10 a.m., police officers were summoned to a vehicle struck by gunfire on the 2000 block of West 5th Street. Upon arrival, officers found a Toyota sedan that was struck in the driver's door.

At the time the car was hit, police said, it was traveling on Dunn Road near Olive Drive.

Through the investigation, officers learned that the gunfire was a result of two or more individuals shooting at each other. The females in the Toyota sedan were not involved in any way, they determined.

A 16-year-old male juvenile has been taken into custody for questioning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lumberton Police Department Sgt. Brent Chavis.