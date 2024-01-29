Vehicle suffered pothole damage? Here's how you can file a claim in Tennessee

The roads may be clear from snow and ice but Tennesseans are in for a bumpy ride as more potholes begin appearing on Tennessee roads.

Following the icy weather conditions, drivers are more likely to see potholes said Tennessee Department of Transportation Community Relations Officer, Rebekah Hammonds. TDOT began the process of patching potholes across the the state on Jan 22..

"We're aware of several locations in the Nashville interstate loop that need urgent attention. We have patched many areas but the constant rain is keeping the patches from holding," said Hammonds on Jan 25 in a post to X. "We're seeing some reopening the next day or even hours after being patched."

According to TDOT, air pockets created in the pavement by the melting and evaporating of ice cause the pavement to break up. "A winter of heavy snow or rain and several freeze-thaw cycles can mean a big pothole season ahead," they said.

If you've recently suffered damage to your vehicle as a result of potholes on interstates and bridges you may be able to file a claim against the state to recover your damages. Read ahead for more information on filing a claim and how to report a pothole for repair.

How to file a claim for pothole damage to your vehicle

Claims are investigated on a case-by-case basis through the Tennessee Department of Treasury. Once a claim has been filed, examiners review the circumstances, the type and location of the pothole, determine if TDOT had been previously notified of the issue, and if crews had been given a reasonable amount of time to repair the pothole.

To support your claim you will need to provide the exact location where the incident occurred, proof of ownership for the damaged vehicle and documentation of your repair costs, for example invoices for the repairs.

You must be able to prove your claim by providing the following:

Proof of the incident directly causing the alleged damage

The exact location where the incident occurred and records of your repairs

Evidence that the state was aware of the dangerous road condition prior to your incident

Evidence that the state could have repaired the dangerous road condition prior to your incident and neglected to do so

Claims may be filed through the Department of Treasury's online portal.

What happens once a claim has been filed?

When the claim is received, an acknowledgement letter will be sent to the claimant. The letter could include requests for additional documentation if needed. By law, the claim received must be reviewed, evaluated, and a determination of sufficient proof of negligence made within 90 days.

How to report a pothole for repair?

To report a pothole for repair, drivers may fill out an online Maintenance Request form, or call the TDOT Road Repair Hotline at 833-TDOTFIX (836-8349). You will need to note the exact location including the route, mile marker and any nearby cross streets or interchanges.

In Davidson County, drivers may also report potholes on Metro streets to hubNashville using their online portal.

