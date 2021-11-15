Vehicle tampering lull ends dramatically in Glastonbury; 10 incidents reported Monday

Nov. 15—GLASTONBURY — The lull in vehicle-tampering activity that local police have noticed in the last several months came to a dramatic end Monday as police received reports of 10 such incidents from 3:19 a.m. to 10:43 a.m., according to Lt. Corey Davis, the Police Department spokesman.

At least two people who reported incidents told police that the suspects were riding in a gray Infiniti, identifiable in different ways as a Q50 sedan, according to Davis. Another caller told police that three or four teenagers wearing masks were getting out of a silver or tan sedan and running onto people's property.

In a 9:40 a.m. incident on Glastonbury Boulevard, a caller told police that the suspects had ripped a license plate off another Infiniti Q50 as they left a parking lot.

TAMPERING RESUMES

INCIDENTS: 10 reported today, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021

SUSPECT VEHICLE: Stolen Infiniti Q50 sedan, originally bearing Connecticut plate AJ759, which may have been switched to a stolen plate from a similar car, IAVJA9.

REPORTS RECEIVED: 3:19 a.m. to 10:43 a.m.

Police suspect the stolen plate, IAVJA9, was to be put on the Infiniti the suspects were using to hide its identity as a stolen vehicle.

An 8:46 a.m. report from a business on Kreiger Lane had identified the plate number of the suspects' car as AJ7591, which did belong on a gray Infiniti Q50 that had been reported stolen, according to the information Davis supplied.

The thieves didn't succeed in stealing any vehicles in the 10 reported incidents, but there were several thefts from vehicles. Nevertheless, the Police Department's new auto theft team was investigating the incidents, Davis reported.

Here is a rundown of the incidents, supplied by the lieutenant:

—3:19 a.m., Country Lane. Attempted theft of a vehicle by a male wearing a hoodie.

—6:51 a.m., Manchester Road. Theft of gift card and money from a vehicle overnight.

—8:36 a.m., Kinne Road. Resident reported seeing three or four teens get out of a silver or tan sedan with masks on running onto people's property.

—8:46 a.m., Kreiger Lane (business). Caller reported four males in a gray Infiniti bearing Connecticut registration AJ7591 trying to steal a vehicle. That plate number belongs on a stolen gray Infiniti Q50.

—9:03 a.m., Manchester Road. Resident reported $50 stolen from an unlocked car overnight.

—9:26 a.m., Nutmeg Lane (business). Caller reports catalytic converter stolen off a vehicle.

—9:35 a.m., House Street. Caller reports her wallet was stolen from her car while it was parked in the lot of a walking path that runs between House Street and Western Boulevard.

—9:40 a.m. Glastonbury Boulevard. Caller reports seeing two males in a gray Infiniti enter his vehicle, but they ran away when the owner pressed his vehicle fob panic button. The suspects ripped a license plate off another gray Infiniti Q50 parked in the lot on their way out (Connecticut registration IAVJA9). Police suspect they will use that on the stolen Infiniti to mask the fact it was stolen.

—10:43 a.m., Old Farms Road. Caller reports someone went through his unlocked vehicle overnight. Nothing taken.

