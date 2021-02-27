Vehicle theft ends in arrest; Meth and paraphernalia found

Feb. 27—LAUREL COUNTY — The theft of a Ford Expedition late Monday night sent Laurel Sheriff's officials on an expedition to locate the vehicle.

According to information from the Sheriff's Office, the owner of the vehicle parked it at a business off U.S. 25, five miles south of London that evening, and noticed an acquaintance nearby. But when he came out of the store, he noticed the vehicle was gone.

A friend of the owner reportedly followed the vehicle, lost track of it, then found it on Old State Road. The owner then contacted Laurel Dispatch with the location of the stolen vehicle, with Deputy Brent France responding to the call. France found the vehicle still sitting at the residence on Old State Road, but his arrival resulted in the suspect exiting the vehicle and fleeing. After a short foot chase, however, the suspect — identified as 22-year-old Edgar W. Sizemore of Fariston Road in London — was taken into custody.

A search of the vehicle lead to the discovery of suspected meth, a hypodermic needle and a set of digital scales.

Sizemore was charged with theft by unlawful taking, auto — $500 or more but under $10,000; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; and second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot. He is held in the Laurel County Correctional Center with bond pending. A court date for March 2 is scheduled.

njohnson@sentinel-echo.com