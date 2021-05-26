Vehicle theft suspect arrested after pursuit in Middletown

May 26—A Middletown man was arrested Tuesday night after a chase through the city.

At about 7:08 p.m., a Middletown police officer saw a car on Seneca Street, and records showed the driver had felony warrants for his arrest through the Butler County Sheriff's Office. The driver fled when the officer made contact, according to city officials.

Officers pursued the car onto North Verity and Carmody Boulevard, where he apparently fled on foot. The suspect, Brian Lemmel, was later found hiding behind apartments in the 2900 block of Wilbraham Road and was taken into custody.

Lemmel, 25, was wanted for four counts of motor vehicle theft and burglary. He is also charged with traffic violations and failure to stop for police.