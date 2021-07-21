Vehicle thefts triggers warning from state police

Jul. 21—State police are warning Ferndale-area residents to lock their vehicles after several recent thefts and a police pursuit that happened on Tuesday.

At 5:04 a.m. Tuesday, troopers from the Ebensburg barracks were called to a home along Franklin Street in Ferndale for a reported theft of a blue 2013 Ford F-150.

Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the truck was unlocked and the keys were left inside.

Somerset Borough police officers found the truck five hours later along West Fairview Street in Somerset, Greenfield said.

Burglars made off with a 2002 Yamaha Warrior ATV and 2002 Yamaha TTR 125 cc dirt bike from an unlocked garage on Vickroy Avenue in Ferndale at 5:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Greenfield said.

Also, Somerset police said someone made off with a 2021 Audi Q5 at 8:46 a.m. Tuesday.

Troopers said they spotted the Audi in Ferndale and attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle drove off with four men inside. Troopers chased the stolen vehicle but terminated the pursuit for safety reasons.

Johnstown police later recovered the Audi on Cypress Avenue, Greenfield said.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact state police in Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.