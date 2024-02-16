LIRR service suspended due to vehicle on tracks
Far Rockaway Branch service resumed in both directions Thursday night after a car on the tracks prompted suspension between Valley Stream and Far Rockaway.
Far Rockaway Branch service resumed in both directions Thursday night after a car on the tracks prompted suspension between Valley Stream and Far Rockaway.
The undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks are the top team in the NCAA's first seeding.
Here comes a new chapter at BK, say the company's top execs.
Tiger Woods completely shanked what should have been a very simple approach shot late in his round on Thursday afternoon in what was a very relatable moment.
Sora, which means “sky” in Japanese, won’t be available to the general public any time soon. Instead, OpenAI is making it available to a small group of academics and researchers who will assess harm and its potential for misuse.
Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription service for games, has 34 million subscribers as of February 2024. That's just 18 percent more than it had two years before.
Oracle Red Bull Racing has revealed its RB20 Formula 1 car for the 2024 season, to be driven by once again by champion Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.
Holly played three games for the Tigers during the 2023 season.
Are you ready for another Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. LeBron James NBA All-Star showdown?
While stocks have recouped some of the CPI-fueled losses, investors are wondering whether the rout was a one-off.
Don't miss the discount on this powerful sucker with over 167,000 fans.
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has confirmed plans to bring more Xbox games to "other consoles." Four games are making the jump, but Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle won't be among them.
After Joey Logano took the pole and Michael McDowell qualified on the outside of the front row for the Daytona 500 on Wednesday night, the rest of the grid will be set tonight with the traditional "duel" qualifying races.
Apple's recent move to boost the interest rate for its Apple Card Savings Account to 4.5% is now prompting a competitor to do the same. Cash App today announced it will now offer "up to" a 4.5% APY (annual percentage yield) for its Cash App Savings customers, with a few caveats. While Apple's Savings account requires that customers qualify for an Apple Card credit card, Cash App will limit its high percentage rate to its cardholders in a different way.
L'Jarius Sneed told the Chiefs he wants them to cut the check.
House lawmakers aren't scheduled to return to Washington until Feb. 28. That's just two days ahead of yet another government shutdown deadline.
These are all your 2024 Formula 1 car liveries revealed ahead of the season.
Sequoia Capital plans to fund up to three open source software developers annually, as a continuation of a program it debuted last year. The Silicon Valley venture capital firm announced the Sequoia Open Source Fellowship last May, but it was initially offered on an invite-only basis with a single recipient to shout about so far. Moving forward, Sequoia is inviting developers to apply for a stipend that will cover their costs for up to a year so they can work full-time on the project -- without giving up any equity or ownership.
The shooting erupted outside Union Station Wednesday at the conclusion of the Super Bowl victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs.
A "dispute between several people" led to the shooting, police say.
Women 50+ love how well it masks under-eye circles, redness, blemishes and more.