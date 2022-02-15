Vehicle-on-vehicle shooting on Fresno street injures one. Police say suspect got away

A man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in the middle of a southwest Fresno street Monday evening.

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. when officers received a Shotspotter alert in the area of Jensen and Walnut avenues, according to Fresno police Lt. Ignacio Ruiz.

Officers arrived and found a man, in his early 20s, inside of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The man was take to a nearby hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Ruiz said officers learned that the victim and another man where parked on the side of Jensen Avenue when another vehicle pulled up and opened fire on the vehicle. The suspect vehicle then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The second occupant in the vehicle was not injured in the shooting.