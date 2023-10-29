Vehicle wanted in Navy Pier shooting stopped by police

CHICAGO - Navy Pier resumed normal operations Saturday with many visitors unaware of the chaos erupting hours earlier.

Chicago police say a man got into an argument with a woman he knew as they were exiting a ship. Security escorted the man away, but police say he soon returned and began shooting in the vessel's direction.

It happened around 12:30 am. Police say a 31-year-old woman was shot in the knee and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

"Navy Pier is saddened by the isolated act of violence that occurred overnight. Due to our proactive security measures and the support from law enforcement, officials were able to identify the alleged assailant and his vehicle," a statement from Navy Pier said.

"There is no active threat to the Pier at this time, and we will continue to support law enforcement in their investigation of the incident. Our hearts go out the victim who is currently recovering in the hospital."

Navy Pier officials went on to say their Halloween programming would go on as planned and operations are back to normal.

Illinois State Police told FOX 32 deputies assisted with stopping a vehicle wanted in connection with the shooting at Navy Pier. Chicago police is the lead agency, with Area Three detectives investigating.