Nov. 20—ELKHART — Police are investigating a series of thefts from vehicles on the city's north side in which windows were smashed to steal items such as firearms, tools and hunting equipment.

Seven vehicle break-ins or attempted break-ins were reported between 6 and 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Travelodge, 115 Northpoint Blvd., and at Comfort Suites, 404 Northpoint Blvd., the Elkhart Police Department said.